MCCRACKEN COUNTY KY — Road crews were out Tuesday afternoon putting up the new speed limit signs on Interstate 24 in the miles leading up to the work zone on the Ohio River bridge into Illinois. The speed limit has dropped from 65 to 55 mph.
The change comes after multiple deadly crashes on I-24 over the past few months. On May 26, an Alabama man lost his life. A little over a month later on June 27, a 4-year-old girl died. She was a twin on her way to visit grandparents. A semitrailer driver died on Aug. 3 after colliding with another semi.
The goal of the speed limit change is to save lives, but it's also to take pressure off local first responders. Their lives are put at risk when they head out on I-24 for those calls. McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton says it's difficult emotionally to respond to crashes that take a life.
"Looking at a person's face and the anguish they have when they realize they've caused a wreck that's injured or killed others is terrible. There's no one doing it. This what my department and law enforcement agencies are dealing with,' says Melton.
The coroner's office isn't the only agency concerned. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies have also increased their presence along I-24. The enhanced law enforcement officer presence is just one of the many efforts underway to slow down traffic.
The new speed limit signs were put up starting at mile marker 8. There are four signs in total. The hope is the reduced speed limit will prevent future crashes, but Melton says it's going to have to start with drivers making smart decisions.
"Be honest with yourself. Are you listening to music? Are you dealing with your kids? Are you on your phone? Or are you an aggressive driver," asks Melton.
Those are questions the coroner wants you to ask yourself before getting behind the wheel.
"We do, as a community, have to try everything we possibly can. And if that's enhanced police presence, if that's a reduction of speed, more signage we obviously have to try all of those things. And I really hope that works. But really, I think my message would be for everybody to take personal inventory of the way they operate their vehicle," says Melton.