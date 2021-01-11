McCracken County, KY-- As some first responders wait to get the COVID-19 vaccines, others have received their first dose.
More than 100 McCracken County First responders were vaccinated this week at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. It was the first week that vaccines were available to them.
Paducah Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Hatton was among that group. He said he was looking forward to getting the vaccine for a long time.
"We're around many people all the time and usually, that's a lot of people that are sick and you know, they possibly have the virus," said Hatton.
"So the more we get vaccinated, the more comfortable that we'll feel about not spreading it."
He did not experience any side effects, except for tiredness and a sore arm.
Hatton said half of the fire department has received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey also got his vaccine. He's also administered the vaccine for other first responders this week.
"The technology surrounding this is, to say it's groundbreaking is an understatement," said Jeffrey.
"I did a lot of research, I have colleagues both in the medical community and then on the research side that were giving good information, that was peer-reviewed information, that was not Google MD or anything like that."
Jeffrey said there are reasons that other local first responders may be hesitant about the vaccine.
"It was fear, fear of the unknown, reading poor information, social media and the internet is an amazing platform for a lot of things but it can spread some awful bad things too," said Jeffrey.
"I think a lot of people were reading contradictions to it, and the side effects, and chose to believe that versus asking some individuals that know."
Jeffrey has a staff of 47, of that group, 60 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine. The executive director said the remaining staff is showing interest.
Paducah Police officers and McCracken Counties were among the more than 100 first responders vaccinated.
Jeffery said we still have a long way to go.
"I was extremely concerned about my staff, in the beginning, now all we worry about is complacency," said Jeffrey.
"We have good solid procedures in place, we just don't want complacency to rule the day."
Hatton says he and other firefighters don't get into the community as much as before because of the virus, but when they do, they're extra careful.
Hatton said he wants to do everything to keep the public and his team safe.
"We live together so closely here that if one of us gets sick then it's going to maybe affect another then another gets sick," said Hatton.
"So then that might could affect our way, the way we do our jobs, so the better off we're protected, the more tools we have to protect ourselves, the better off I think we'll be."
Jeffrey said they are working with Baptist Health Paducah to get vaccinations set up through them as well.
" I do know that Baptist and Mercy Regional are partnering up for future endeavors when it starts to[become] more widespread vaccinations," said Jeffrey.
"Under Governor Beshear's Emergency Orders, paramedics were allowed to give the vaccine, where in the past it was only nurses and health department officials, Governor Beshear opened it up to paramedics, and that's the reason that we really got involved with it."
First responders are a part of the next group to get vaccinated in the Phase 1B plan.
Mercy Regional partnered with Mercy Health Lourdes to administer vaccinations to first responders ahead of time.