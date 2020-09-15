MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal court focused their attention on department wages during Monday's meeting.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department faces a more than $16,000 pay gap with the Paducah Police Department when it comes to starting salaries. The county has been overcoming a difficult financial standing in the past year. Past fiscal courts had been deficit spending, while lacking to create adequate revenue.
In February, the current fiscal court unanimously approved an insurance premium tax in February. Now, there's a potential they could lose employees from several departments.
McCracken County Judge Executive, Craig Clymer, emphasized the effect of under paying their deputies will have on the sheriff's department.
"We are risking losing our Sheriff's department deputies, as we already have in some instances, to places that pay a higher wage," Clymer said.
The county also faces pay problems within the McCracken County Jail. Clymer called making improvements there a priority.
"We're hiring people at the jail for $12 an hour. And I've never been a deputy jailer, but I used to put a lot of people in jail as a police officer and I know what the jailers have to go through for $12 an hour," Clymer said. "And you don't need to get real graphic I guess, but people might understand what goes through there."
McCracken County Clerk, Julie Griggs also raised concerns about paying her employees.
"You've got to have people coming in that are going to learn how to put an election together, that are going to learn how to take in legal documents to record, and do these front line jobs," Griggs said. "And unless we can do something for especially the new hires, I'm very concerned."
Commissioners Bill Bartleman and Jeff Parker brought up using the money from the insurance tax as a way to fund wage increases. Commissioner Eddie Jones thinks a different revenue stream should be created.
"We know we've got danger zones, we want to fix the danger zones, but we can't fix it all at once. And I don't think we ought to derail the effort to leave the county in better shape than the way we found it," Jones said.
These items on Monday's agenda were only discussion items, meaning the court did not vote on anything.
They plan to have a public workshop sometime next week to review the departments in need of salary increases. You can watch the entire fiscal court meeting here.