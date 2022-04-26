MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Salaries, county commission budgets, and county projects that directly affect you: Those were all addressed during Monday night's McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting ahead of its budget workshop on Tuesday.
The salary increases are 3% and will be spread across county offices, specifically including salary improvements for the coroner, commissioners and county attorney. The coroner's salary will go up to around $75,000 a year, with the commissioners' going up to $28,000. The county attorney's isn't getting a 3% raise, because the pay he draws from the state of Kentucky is going up around 7% total.
County leaders raised questions about state funding recently allocated to Barkley Regional Airport. The new terminal is under construction. Kentucky House Bill 241, which covers transportation projects for the state, doled out $5.3 million for the airport. However, McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones said the action from the state legislature will still have the city of Paducah and McCracken County footing the bill for the new terminal.
"What I learned was is that the money that had been appropriated was put in a bucket, if you will, restricted funds," Jones said. "That almost specifically was designed so that city and the county still have to borrow their $6 million, and we're going to get the $5.4 (million) for something extra. That was news to me."
This comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an additional $6 million investment from the state into the terminal project back in January. According to the Paducah Sun, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said that $6 million investment would have covered the city and county's costs for the terminal. Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau responded to the questions from the fiscal court with the fact that it ultimately wasn't his decision, but the state legislature's. Rouleau went on to say the money being issued from the state is set to cover other costs for the airport, like improving the runway and bringing in new fuel tanks.
"Our tanks are old, and they need to be upgraded. We had a couple situations where we almost ran out of fuel this summer, or this fall, because of our storage tanks. They need to be upgraded, they don't meet OSHA requirements," Rouleau said. "There's a lot of things on the airport that have been, that need attention."
Local 6 reached out to Kentucky state Sen. Danny Carroll to ask some questions about the funding from the state, but did not hear back.
Rouleau said he's looking into grant options that could either reduce or get rid of the city and county's need to shell out money for the terminal. Rouleau's hoping to hear back on the progress of those applications sometime in July or August.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court also unanimously approved the 2023 budget for the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission during Monday's meeting.