MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — $12.8 million is expected to work its way to McCracken County as part of the federal government's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. On Monday, the McCracken County Fiscal Court discussed ways they could plan on using this money for priority projects.
There were no concrete decisions made, but the court did have a lengthy discussion on what areas they want to focus on. The county's outdoor sports complex and the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project remain at the top of the list. Judge Executive Craig Clymer said this discussion was important to have as they pass the halfway point of their terms.
"I think we have around 649 days left, only 649 days, left in our present terms of office," Clymer said. "It seemed to be a good time to maybe at least begin some discussions about our priorities."
Commissioner Eddie Jones wants to look at renovating the roof of the convention center.
"I believe the roof is experiencing significant water intrusion. And I think we need to, I guess I'd feel guilty leaving the next group a building that is taking on water," Jones said.
McCracken County Deputy Judge Executive Steve Doolittle said fixing the roof altogether would cost about $1.1 million.
The court also discussed the preliminary budget for the McCracken County Jail. Jailer David Knight said the jail is currently on track to be $250,000 under budget. Jones said reducing the jail's deficit should also be a priority for the county. Doolittle said the jail's current operating budget is about $8 million.