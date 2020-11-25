MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said he will soon begin working with Paducah Water on a unity artwork that will be painted onto a water tower.
Tuesday night, the Paducah Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of the design, which shows a Black and white hand shaking together in front of a waving American flag. Next to the flag is the message, "United We Stand."
The artwork will be painted onto a water tower along Interstate 24, across the highway from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Park, a private property where a large Confederate flag flies.
Now that the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the project, Clymer said he plans to talk with Paducah Water on Wednesday about the next steps. Clymer said more engineering and design work needs to be done. In addition, he said they need to figure out the total cost. Paducah Water said an estimate from months ago indicated the project would require about $30,000. It will be funded solely by donations, and Clymer will reach out to individuals, groups and businesses about contributions. Donations can also be sent to Clymer's office.
Clymer hopes the artwork will be up late spring or summer of next year.
"It's going to send a strong message, not only to our local people in the region, but the 40,000 or so cars that go back and forth down the highway daily," said Clymer. "If nothing else, it gets some people maybe scratching their heads. There's the Confederate flag flying over here. Here's a Black and white hand shaking in front of the United States flag with the 'United We Stand to it.' What is going on? Maybe it will develop some conversation."
Clymer had asked the city twice to put the project on the city commission meeting agenda, saying the agreement between the county and Paducah Water requires a written approval from both the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the Paducah City Commission to allow the project to move forward. Clymer said Paducah Water is not a political body, and therefore requires authorization from the city on matters pertaining to political and policy matters.
Paducah City Commissioner Gerald Watkins put the project onto the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting. He, along with Commissioners Sandra Wilson and Brenda McElroy, and Mayor Brandi Harless, all voted in favor of the design.
"I think this sends a positive counter message to let the world know that passes by our doorstep every day that we are inclusive, and we are open," Watkins said during the meeting. "We are a loving community. We support each other. Our races have a great relationship and everyone's welcome."
Although Harless voted in favor of the artwork, she said the community still needs to dive deeper into conversations about diversity and inclusion.
"Symbols are a great starting place, right? They remind us of our intentions. They remind us of the effort needed. And I guess what I'm going to ask tonight is, can this be the starting place of reminding us we have a lot of work to do," Harless said.
Clymer agreed that more work still needs to be done.
"It's only a symbol. But I think it symbolizes our community. We got to live up to that," said Clymer. "But this community is strong and supportive of this sort of thing and we'll figure out the action items and go through that."
The only member of the board to vote no during Tuesday's meeting was Commissioner Richard Abraham. He said while he fully supports the message of unity, he is concerned about the placement of the two hands in front of the American flag, which he said could be viewed as being disrespectful to the flag.
"Let's take the hands from the middle of the flag and drop it underneath," said Abraham. "Same message: unity, togetherness. Sixty miles an hour, you're coming down the road, you're going to glance up there and there is an appearance that two hands are stretched across the flag. Now, some people would take issue with that. So in an effort to avoid any of that, any of the appearance of wrongdoing as far as the flag etiquette, let's just drop it down underneath."
Clymer, however, said he and others gave a lot of thought on the design of the artwork. He said the final design was the fifth or sixth version, and the appearance of the flag in motion shows that nothing is actually on the flag; the hands are simply in front of it.
Paducah-Mccracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary said while he understands Abraham's concerns, he fully supports the image as is.
"This is one step in the right direction of working together, and like you said, starting the conversation amongst African Americans, white Americans and whatever, because the fact that we all need this," said Cleary.
Cleary foresees the artwork having a big impact.
"When you drive by and see that big Confederate flag, then you go down just a little short distance, then see this thing on the water tower, I think what it would do is send a positive message throughout the community and throughout the United States because we need people to think positive about Paducah, Kentucky in order for us to go to that higher heights," said Cleary. "You know as well as I know, the sports parks that they about to do, that's going to be a win-win for our community. So we don't need any negative. We need all the positive in order for this thing to be a blessing for everybody."