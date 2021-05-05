MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Jail is anticipating an $800,000 shortfall in jail revenues for the current fiscal year due to COVID-19.
The number was discussed in a county's budget meeting Tuesday. The McCracken Fiscal Court, jailer, and sheriff talked about the current status of their budgets in anticipation of the new fiscal year.
McCracken County Jailer David Knight anticipated it would cost about $7.6 million to run the McCracken County Jail for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The 2020-21 budget was passed in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county's 2020 fiscal year budget sheet shows the jail budgeted that it would bring in $4.06 million in revenue.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's going to affect our revenue approximately $800,000 less than we projected," Knight said.
The $800,000 shortfall will be paid for with taxpayer dollars. Budget reports from the past fiscal court show the fiscal court uses about $3 million in taxpayer money to fund the jail. Local jails rarely break even with what it costs to run them versus the money they bring in.
The jail mainly gets money from housing state inmates. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, the state paid the jail $3.05 million to house inmates. The jail expected to get about $2.8 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Currently, it has only collected $1.8 million from the state through March of the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends in September.
"Approximately half our current inmates are state inmates and usually we try to keep it at 2/3 to 3/4 of inmates to offset the cost," Knight said.
Many state prisoners were let out of jail, on certain conditions, due to COVID-19. Knight told the fiscal court, those former state prisoners are coming back for different violations.
"Once they get picked back up they're not a state prisoner anymore so we're not getting paid the state rate," said Jeff Parker, McCracken County Commissioner, "and at that point, they're a county prisoner."
County prisoners are paid for with your county tax dollars.
Knight says the jail was able to cut operational costs this year, and once the fiscal year ends, taxpayers will know exactly how much money the jail will need to make up for the shortfall.
Also discussed during the budget meeting was another pay raise for McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies. Sheriff Matt Carter said deputies plan to retire over the next few years. The department lags behind multiple other local law enforcement agencies when it comes to pay rates. The fiscal court passed a resolution last year to raise the pay, but there is still a huge gap between the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and other local agencies.
"You as an employee or an employer are going to want to hire the most qualified person you possibly can to whatever your area of expertise is," Carter said. "And for me as sheriff, as we have deputies going out I want to supply the citizens. They expect it. They deserve to have the most qualified officers."
The fiscal court will have additional budget meetings in the next few weeks regarding other departments.