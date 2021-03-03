MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More than $18,000 has been raised in less than a month for the McCracken County unity design that will be added to a local water tower.
The tower where the art will be placed sits across from Sons of Confederate Veterans Memorial Park on Interstate 24 at exit 16, where a large Confederate flag flies.
The list of people who've donated to the cause is diverse and includes donations ranging from $5 to $1,000.
The purpose of the unity design is a community effort to counter the message of the Confederate flag.
One of the four county commissioners leading the effort is Eddie Jones. His relationship with the Confederate flag started when he was a kid.
"Our family always watched Dukes of Hazzard," Jones said.
A signature sight on the show was a Confederate flag on the roof of the Dukes' orange 1969 Dodge Charger. The car was called the General Lee, a reference to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
"General Lee had the Confederate flag on it," Jones said, "And I don't think there was any time during that show that anyone in my family thought or connected that with a racial message."
That's why it may be confusing to some people why Jones is so adamant about needing a message to counter the Confederate flag on I-24.
"I'm proud to be part of four white Republicans who are leading on this issue," Jones said.
McCracken County Fiscal Court members have about $11,000 more to go before they can commission the design. They say it will counter the racist message associated with the Confederate flag.
"Just being silent isn't enough," Jones said. "Yes, we have to protect the First Amendment, but the First Amendment protects all speech, including counter speech and clarifying speech, and when clarifying speech is necessary we should not be afraid to make it."
McCracken County Judge Craig Clymer agrees with Jones.
"No matter the belief of those who fly the flag, nor the message intended, the perception of bigotry is sufficient justification for us to act," said Clymer in an email soliciting donations from the McCracken County Bar Association.
Clymer said he had no doubt the community would help raise funds for the message of unity.
"Regardless of the intended message pronounced by the Confederate flags, passersby do not know that the park is privately owned and that it is not government-condoned speech. Accordingly, they justifiably question whether our community is racist," wrote Clymer.
He continued: "We spend millions of dollars and countless hours promoting our community as a wonderful place to live. Meanwhile, we take no action to address a very contrary message perceived by millions of travelers through our community."
Clymer believes the unity design is a start in creating symbolism and taking action towards racial unity.
So, what changed for Jones' mind about the Confederate flag?
"Between when I was 14 in 1979 and 'Dukes of Hazzard' and June 17, 2015, that flag was hijacked by other people, the message of that flag was hijacked," Jones said.
Jones is referencing the Charleston Church Massacre on June 17th, 2015. Dylan Roof went into a church and killed nine people, later saying he wanted to start a race war. The Confederate Battle Flag was center stage in the writings of his manifesto and photos online.
"A group of four Republicans from McCracken County is potentially leading the nation in saying 'Hey, this is the right way to respond to this speech," Jones said.
The Confederate flag in the middle of this controversy sits on private property. It stands in the middle of a Confederate memorial site maintained by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The group insists the Confederate Battle Flag does not represent racism or hate. They've said it's simply history.
The group has donated $500 the water tower unity design fund.