PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police say a McCracken County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
KSP says 24-year-old Russell A. Farmer was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, which started after finding him distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.
The investigation led to a search warrant to a home in Paducah on Monday. KSP says they took equipment used for the crime to their forensic laboratory for examination and the investigation is ongoing.
Currently, KSP says Farmer is charged with 20 counts of first degree possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, eight counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and one count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under 16 years old.
Farmer was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.