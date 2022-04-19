MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky's primary election is less than a month away. Voters in McCracken County met with candidates at the McCracken County Farm Bureau Candidate Forum Monday evening.
Nineteen candidates participated in the event. During the forum, the candidates were asked the same question, which was tailored to the office they were running for.
Wesley Orazine and Ryan Norman are running to become the next McCracken County sheriff. They were asked how they plan to handle the drug problem in McCracken County.
"Make sure the ones that are manufacturing these drugs or bringing these drugs in actually get the punishment they deserve for it. Slapping them back out on the street with a slap on the wrist is not a deterrent," Orazine answered.
"The main thing we need to do, try to keep the traffickers out of the streets, away from our kids," Norman said. "The other approach, the people that have fallen victim or into substance abuse, we need to try to help them."
Current McCracken County Commissioner Jeff Parker and former Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham will appear on the primary ballot for District 2 in McCracken County. They explained how they would handle mismanagement of county funds.
"We have to get the cost down on the jail. We've got to keep costs in control in the sheriff's department. We've come a long way in that," Parker said.
"Let's be very, very careful with tax dollars, because they're precious," said Abraham.
Finally, McCracken County judge executive candidates that will be on the primary are incumbent Craig Clymer and Matt Moore. The two were asked about the county's insurance premium tax.
"You elect people to make the decisions to benefit the county. You have to have revenue, or money, to do anything," Clymer said. "Our sheriff's department, strong sheriff's department's, number one priority is to protect the people. And so we saw that our sheriff's deputies were leaving the county and going to the city, because the city pays a better wage."
"You can't have new firehouses and new police stations and more police officers and safer streets and everything if you don't have generation from industry. USEC, you know, they've been cleaning up and probably will be cleaning up for years," Moore says. "But I don't believe it's going to be around forever. So Plan B has to be getting something here, regardless of where it is in the county, to supplement our income."
Here's a full list of the candidates who appeared at the forum:
Constable 2nd District: Eric Augustus, Mike Steele
Jailer: David Knight, Dan Sims
Sheriff: Ryan Norman, Wesley Orazine
County commissioner: Bill Bartleman (running unopposed), Richard Abraham, Jeff Parker, Yolanda Johnson (will not appear on primary ballot), Eddie Jones (will not appear on primary ballot)
District judge: Amanda Branham, James Mills, Craig Newbern Jr.
Circuit judge: Joe Roark, Chuck Walter
County judge executive: Craig Clymer, Matt Moore, Gary Vander Boegh (will not appear on primary ballot)
District Judge candidate Chris Hollowell and McCracken County Jailer candidate Jonathan Griggs were not present at Monday's forum.
If you weren't able to make it out to Monday night's forum, you can watch our recording of the event: