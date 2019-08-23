Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It's no surprise to Bob McGowan that his name is on the list of people who's property wasn't properly assessed in McCracken County.

"I knew it wasn't correct, but I couldn't get it corrected," says McGowan.

McGowan is one of several property owners who owes back property taxes because his property was not properly assessed for many years while Nancy Bock was the McCracken County PVA. McGowan built a new home on his property back in 2013. He claims he called Bock to get it reassessed, but she assured him he didn't need to have that done for several more years. It turns out he did, and and as soon as Bill Dunn became the PVA, McGowan called him.

"In just a few days he got someone out there and got it done for me per my request, so hopefully we're on track to keep it reassessed and keep the right amount coming in," says McGowan.

McGowan isn't the only person in the county now questioning if their property was properly assessed.

"Yeah, we've had several people call in," says Dunn.

Dunn says they're taking more calls with questions about property than usual, and even have a few people coming into the office to check and make sure their property is all right. He says they're checking properties throughout the whole county now.

"We're reviewing every single property now in the county like we are supposed to, but the root of our problems is we need more people," says Dunn.

For McGowan, he's now wondering how he's going to pay back the taxes he owes if forced to.

"I don't just have that kind of money laying around, so you may have to go into your retirement and pull some money out and pay some penalties on your retirement to get money to pay this back, and it could be several thousands of thousands of dollars that I could have to pay back," says McGowan.

It's still unclear if people like McGowan will have to pay the full five years worth of back taxes. It's up to the fiscal court and city government to send out the bills for those taxes. If the bills are sent out, people will have the opportunity to appeal the assessment, but not until the fall of 2020.

