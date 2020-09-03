PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library will be closed Thursday for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the library announced Wednesday evening.
Library management learned about the employee's positive test result Wednesday, the library said in a news release.
The employee who tested positive was last in the library on Monday, and that individual left the building before the library opened to the public that day, the news release says.
Library Director Susan Baier contacted the Purchase District Health Department for guidance, the release says, and was advised that risk to other employees and library patrons was minimal. But, the news release says the library will be closed Thursday anyway, out of an abundance of caution, so deep cleaning and disinfecting can be done.
The library's book drop locations will be open as usual. The library plans to open its doors to the public again at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
The library says anyone with questions or concerns about the closure can contact Baier by emailing sbaier@mclib.net or calling 270-442-2510 ext 135.