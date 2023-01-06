PADUCAH, KY -- With their win over Hopkinsville on Thursday night, McCracken County moved to 13-0 on the season.
The Mustangs are the final team left unbeaten in the state of Kentucky, and doing it all for first year head coach Dustin Roberts.
Roberts took over the Mustangs this past year for longtime coach Burlin Brower. Roberts spent several years as an assistant coach for the Mustangs, which has made the transition an easy one.
With the start, the Mustangs are focused on remaining confident and not over confident.
"I think we just focus on being humble," said senior Jack McCune. "We are pretty much humble people. We are pretty much a family and we all have each others back and if one person is getting hot headed, we will bring them right back down to where we need to be."
"It starts with our senior leadership," Roberts said. "Those guys, they know how to win and they have won a lot. They are used to this position so it is nothing new for them and that helps when you have a senior laden team, showing the younger guys the ropes with that. We have talked a lot about not taking winning for granted. Stay hungry, everybody is gunning for you all the time and we have to bring our 'A' game every night."