MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two lawsuits against multiple McCracken County Public Schools staff and school board members are still making their way through the court system.
Wednesday, the McCracken County Board of Education met in a closed session to discuss two lawsuits stemming from multiple sexual misconduct cases at the high school.
The board took no action during the meeting, but reviewed the cases.
Both lawsuits stem from how the district handled reports of alleged sexual misconduct from two minors.
The school board was in executive session for about an hour and 30 minutes, discussing the suits.
"There was no action or motion involved with the discussions that occurred," McCracken County School Superintendent Steve Carter said. "So, that's just part of the process that has to be followed, and we met in closed session. It's pending litigation, as is required, and at that point, this is really all I can say regarding those issues."
One lawsuit, filed in April 2021, was filed against the school board, former superintendent Brian Harper, former McCracken County High School principal and now assistant superintendent Michael Ceglinski and Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland.
This lawsuit was brought by the victim's family in the John Parks case. It accuses Ceglinski of failing to report the underage victim's accusations of sexual abuse by Parks. Parks was later found guilty of sexual abuse and child pornography in a criminal case.
It also accuses the district of failing to supervise Parks, failing to thoroughly review his past before hiring him, failing to train school officials on mandatory reporting laws and conducting bad faith investigations into Parks' abuse of a minor student.
The other lawsuit, filed in February 2020, is regarding Princekumar Joshi, who is serving two years for sexual misconduct against a classmate. That suit was also brought by the victim's family. The school district, Harper, Ceglinski and Bowland are named in that lawsuit as well, in addition to four other employees who the student told about Joshi's sexual misconduct.
The complaint accuses the people involved with failing to properly train staff on sexual abuse, trying to conceal the sexual misconduct investigations and bullying the victim.
The parties accused in the lawsuits have responded to the allegations.
They are denying all accusations that allege they failed to report sexual abuse or are liable for actions taken by the two men found guilty of sexual misconduct.
Their defenses include not having reasonable cause to believe abuse occurred in both cases. They're also citing qualified immunity laws that prevent school officials from personal liability in civil lawsuits as long as the conduct in question does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights that a reasonable person would have known about.
The lawsuits are still in the discovery process, and no trial date has been set.