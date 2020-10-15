MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Outdoor sports tournaments could soon be a reality in McCracken County. The county's Sports Tourism Commission met on Wednesday to discuss options of where to build the proposed McCracken County Athletic Complex. The commission is aiming to improve tourism in the county by providing indoor and outdoor sports tournaments. Commission Board Chair Jim Dudley said they're still reviewing some of the places they could build the complex.
"You have to look at the land, if you have to tear up a lot of stuff, level it off, if you've got to bring in dirt," Dudley said. "All that stuff adds up pretty quickly, and we want to be cost efficient and at the same time we want to put something here that's going to bring teams in."
The commission went over the locations in executive session. Dudley wants to try to finish construction on the entire complex within the next couple years. Design plans and other decisions won't happen until after they choose where they're putting the complex.
"The quicker we can make that announcement, the quicker we can start figuring out what kind of money it's going to cost," Dudley said. "Get some private investments, figuring out the funding aspect of it, and break ground and all that fun stuff."
The county's current soccer complex sits on top of a landfill. The goal of the new complex is to have the amenities to accommodate large scale tournaments.
"We don't want to come in and build something that's just a small glorified rec league, is what we say. We want to have something big enough that we can bring in the teams from Chicago and Nashville and they're going to spend one to two nights here," Dudley said.
An announcement on a site will be made once they finalize the last details. The commission is set to meet again on Oct. 28.