MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky school districts are adjusting reopening plans as Gov. Beshear made a recommendation Monday to postpone in-person learning until September 28.
McCracken County superintendent Steve Carter said they'll miss seeing their students.
"We're greatly disappointed that we won't get to see our students in person," Carter said.
Carter said the school year will start August 24, with students doing virtual learning. This was their "plan C".
"This is something we've been planning for just in case since June, and really honestly back in the spring," Carter said. " When we learned from things we did well. And things we didn't do well."
Carter said students 6 through 12th grade have Chromebooks. He said they'll provide elementary students with them as needed.
"We're still going to have things in place to meet the social and emotional needs of our students and their food needs," Carter said. "Again, we have plans in place to help address those things."
Carter said with the old plan, 25% of students chose virtual learning. He said they're prepared to handle the new adjustments.
"We look forward to communicating out with our families for them to provide us with the feedback on what we're going to need to do collectively and collaboratively to make sure our virtual distance learning plan is implemented to fidelity and to the best of ability," Carter said.
Carter is looking forward to seeing students again.