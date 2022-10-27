PADUCAH, KY -- Heading into Thursday nights 1st Region Volleyball Championship game it was a matchup of David and Goliath, with the McCracken County Lady Mustangs going for their 10th straight title, and Mayfield playing in their first region tournament.
In the end, the Lady Mustangs would sweep the Lady Cardinals 3-0 to win yet another region championship and advance to the state tournament.
McCracken County took the first set 25-12, the second set 25-11, and third set 25-10.
It was also the final region championship for Lady Mustangs head coach Tim Whitis who will retire at the end of the year.
"This one is pretty special," Whitis said. "We have been there for ten years at McCracken County and we have been fortunate enough to win ten in a row and I knew this was going to be it for me. This one was pretty special."
McCracken County will now host North Oldham on Monday night in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament.