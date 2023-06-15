PADUCAH, Ky. -- McCracken County's trap shooting team concluded its season with a big honor this past weekend.
The Mustangs finished the season by winning their conference. They also finished with a runner-up finish in the state trap shooting tournament.
Marshall County barely edged out McCracken County by one target to win the state championship.
But McCracken County still had their fair share of successes this year.
Junior Tyler Chandler finished first among individuals at state by recording a perfect score of 100.
Chandler completed the season without missing a single bird, which is virtually unheard of at the high school level.
His teammate, Anna Helm, took home a runner-up finish in the female division by finishing with a score of 96.
McCracken County head coach Dan Morehead said this year was one to remember for the Mustangs.
"To go up and compete at state, and to win our conference, is a really big deal," Morehead said. "They've maintained the highest average for going on a year and a half, so I'm pretty proud of this bunch."
"I think we've accomplished a lot," said junior Anna Helm. "Especially being runners-up at state, and having two first-place conference winners and multiple people in the ranks."
"I don't like to brag, but we've been doing it pretty good for awhile now," said senior Van Morehead. "We just try our best, and we have a good structure of friendships to keep it all together."