PADUCAH, KY -- When each softball seasons begins, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs are expected to be one of the teams to compete for championships.
In the last decade, the Lady Mustangs have won a state title, finished state runners-up multiple times, and advanced to the state semifinals.
Through seven games in the 2023 season, they are off to the expected start. Seven wins, and have scored a total of 97 runs in those games.
However, even though the results are the same as they have been in recent seasons, the Lady Mustangs say their approach to the season is much different.