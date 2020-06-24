MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Election Board tallied all in-person voting numbers just 40 minutes after polls closed Tuesday. Many voters had their doubts about a smooth primary day process in one of west Kentucky's largest counties.
The average voting time for people we spoke to was about five minutes. They never thought voting would be so easy in a pandemic.
Voters I spoke with described voting as, "pretty simple." "easy," and "fast."
Temperatures were checked at the door, hand sanitizer stations were set up and lines moved efficiently.
"I kind of told my husband if this line is to the street I may just come home," said Audrey Stevenson. "We got three kids, so he needs me home to help him. It wasn't, so I got to vote."
Polling locations shrunk from 54 to one in McCracken County.
County Clerk Julie Griggs admits they had some hiccups during early voting.
Phone lines became overwhelmed, and some people complained that their mail-in ballots were not coming in at a timely manner. However, voters were allowed to vote on Election Day if they didn't receive their mail-in ballots in time.
Madonna Matchem received her mail-in ballot Saturday, but decide to vote in person on Tuesday anyway.
"I couldn't do anything Sunday, and then the Monday I would have mailed it back I was afraid it wouldn't' get back," Matchem said.
Candidates camped outside the courthouse with hand sanitizer, masks and water bottles for voters.
One poll worker told me he was proud of the work they did.
"There was so many young people, and lots of folks from both parties," said Jim Gearhart.
It all boiled down to the moment after polls closed. The in-person votes were processed by the election board, which consist of one Democrat, one Republican, the county clerk and the sheriff.
The election board will start to open and finish counting mail-in ballots Wednesday morning at the courthouse. Final results across Kentucky will be in by June 30.