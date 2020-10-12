Early voting :
- Monday through Friday: Oct. 13 - Nov 2 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Oct. 17, 24, 31 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- McCracken Co. Courthouse, 300 Clarence Gaines St., Paducah KY 42003
Election Day (11 voting locations):
- 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- McCracken County Courthouse, 300 Clarence Gaines St., Paducah KY 42003
- Reidland Middle School, 5351 Benton Rd. Paducah, KY 42003
Precincts:
- Clarks River #1, Clarks River #2, Reidland #1, Woodlawn, Hovekamp, Oaks Station, Oakdale
- Reidland Elementary Gym, 5741 Benton Rd. Paducah, KY 42003
Precincts :
- Reidland #2, Rosebower
- Knights of Columbus at St. Johns, 6725 US HWY 45 S Paducah, KY 42001
Precincts:
- Florence Station, Harper #1, Harper #2, Melber, New Hope
- Paducah Middle School Gym, 342 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42001
Precincts:
- Wallace Park, Gallman, Carson Park, Avondale, Reed, Gott
- Paducah Tilghman Gym, 2400 Washington St. Paducah, KY 42001
Precincts:
- Kennedy, Jetton, Savage, Yancy, Bernhard, Cardinal Point
- Emma Morgan Elementary Gym, 2200 S. 28th St. Paducah, KY 42003
Precincts:
- Union Station, Butler-Farley, Hendron #1, Paxton Park, Emma Morgan, Hendron #4
- Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary Gym, 2501 Marshall Ave. Paducah, KY
Precincts:
- Hendron #2, Hendron #3, Rolling Hills, Lone Oak #1, Peppers Mill
- Concord Elementary Gym, 5184 Hinkleville Rd, Paducah KY, 42001
Precincts:
- Cherokee, Concord, Country Club, Lang 2, Strawberry Hill
- McCracken County High School Gym, 6601 US HWY 60 W Paducah, KY 42001
Precincts:
- Lang 1, Maxon, Lamont
- Heath Middle School Gym, 4336 Metropolis Lake Rd., W Paducah KY 42086
Precincts:
- Williams, Cecil, Grahamville, Woodville, Ragland
- McCracken Clerk’s Office: 270-444-4700 opt. 4