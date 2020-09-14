MURRAY, KY — Election Day is just two months away, pushing candidates to make more stops along their campaign trails.
U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath stopped in Murray, Kentucky Saturday for a socially distanced voter registration event.
The Democratic candidate talked about her race against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, her campaign trail and her plans if elected. But one conversation all candidates across party lines are having centers around the importance of getting out to exercise your right to vote.
"It is the 2020 election. Registering to vote is extremely important," McGrath says.
Murray State College Democrats were at the Calloway County Democratic Party headquarters for the registration event with McGrath. She encouraged everyone to vote come November, especially college students.
"If there is ever a time when we need you, we need your voice, we need your action to stand up and save our country, it is now," McGrath said.
Murray State College Democrats President Ryan Ackerman said everyone needs to hit the polls. "We choose our leaders. We choose who represents us and who acts in our best interest," Ackerman said.
Calloway County Democratic Party Chair David Ramey said Saturday's event was necessary. "Even statewide campaigns in Kentucky, particularly rural Kentucky, there's still a situation where they want to meet candidates and get to know them. To me this is a great opportunity to get to meet Amy," Ramey said.
A little before McGrath's arrival, across the street, a supporter of President Donald Trump used a megaphone criticizing McGrath and her supporters.
Some people waved to him. Others said to just ignore him. We don't know why, but he left before McGrath arrived.
"Everybody has their first amendment rights, you know? I'm not sure that's the best avenue for him to, you know, share those," Ramey said.
Even with all of the speeches and conversations, one message was clear: regardless of your party, get out and vote.
Before McGrath went to her next stop, I caught up with the candidate to get her thoughts on a recent ad from the McConnell campaign that criticized a comment she made three years ago comparing her feelings about Trump's election to the way she felt the day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
"I did three combat tours protecting this country after 9/11, putting my life on the line. I'm not going to take lectures from, on patriotism, from a guy who basically built the Washington swamp and this is all he knows now," McGrath said.
Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., McConnell showed frustration with Washington Democrats, saying they have blocked two separate proposals on a COVID-19 relief bill.
In a tweet, the Senate majority leader said: "They just do not want American families getting more help before the election. Pure cynicism."
