MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Three men were arrested in two separate drug investigations in McCracken County on Sunday, the sheriff's office says.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says it has been investigating methamphetamine trafficking allegations against 40-year-old James Dickey of Paducah for about a month. The release says that Sunday, detectives received information that Dickey was meeting with a meth supplier. At 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the detectives found Dickey's vehicle on H.S. Mathis Drive, and pulled him over. The release says detectives found and seized about a pound of crystal meth and cash that investigators believe to be drug sale proceeds. Dickey was driving, and detectives arrested him and a passenger in the vehicle — 32-year-old Marrio Webb of Paducah.
In a separate investigation, the sheriff's office says it received information on Sunday claiming 29-year-old Tresviante McCampbell of Mayfield would be delivering meth and pills to a motel at 2550 Lone Oak Road. The news release says investigators saw McCampbell arrive at the motel. When detectives approached him, the sheriff's office says McCampbell threw down a bag. The sheriff's office says that bag contained about a pound of crystal meth. His vehicle was searched, and the sheriff's office says detectives found about 100 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and $5,214. The sheriff's office says that money is also believed to be drug sale proceeds.
The three men were arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. All three were charged with meth trafficking. Webb was also charged with tampering with physical evidence. McCampbell was also charged with fentanyl trafficking and tampering with physical evidence.