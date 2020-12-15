PADUCAH — Like hospitals across the nation, local hospitals are preparing for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is expecting 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to arrive Wednesday, and vaccinations will begin Thursday. Dr. Jenny Franke said front line employees will get vaccinated first.
"Starting to vaccinate those that are caring for ill patients, those that are at high risk for needing hospitalizations, and the greater community, along with really encouraging folks to wear masks, social distance." Franke said.
Franke said 70% of the population would need to take the vaccine to really change the course of the pandemic. For now, this means health care workers will be able to continue to care for patients.
"It will allow our associates and other health care workers to stay healthy, be able to be at work, be able to care for those that are ill," Franke said.
Franke understands that not everyone will be willing to take the vaccine right away. She said the data shows that it is highly effective.
"Two months of data on over 70,000 patients, so I do think that the benefits of receiving the COVID vaccine outweigh the potential risk," Franke said.
Staff members will be signing up this week to schedule their vaccinations.
Franke said the hospital is still waiting to find out what time on Wednesday the vaccine doses will arrive. She said health care workers from other facilities will also be able to get vaccinated there as well.