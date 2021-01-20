PADUCAH — Mercy Health has begun vaccinating people 70 and older, but says all appointment slots have been filled for the immediate future.
Residents 70 and older are among the people in Phase 1B of Kentucky's vaccine rollout plan. On Monday, Mercy Health started vaccinating them at its Paducah Urgent Care facility at 225 Medical Center Drive, after getting approval from the state.
"I know we successfully vaccinated between 60 and 70 patients, and that was our first day out," said Rachel Reed, office manager for Mercy Health Flu Clinic, Urgent Care and Internal Medicine.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital received enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine to inoculate at least 975 people, said Dr. Jenny Franke, chief clinical officer at the hospital, adding that they will get a guaranteed batch of second doses.
Mercy Health created a hotline, 866-624-0366, for people in Phase 1B to call and schedule appointments. But interest has been so high that Mercy Health is fully booked for this week and next week, company spokesman Kevin Compton said.
"The state coordinates allocations, and it's important to note that vaccine supply is limited, so appointments fill quickly," Compton wrote in a message to Local 6. "We will continue to schedule as vaccine allocations are made available. We are grateful for everyone's patience as we work to provide appointments to those in our community and encourage individuals to continue to check back frequently."
"As we keep getting vaccines and as we move through the tiers, we'll be opening more spots," Reed added.
Those who were able to schedule appointments have been getting vaccinated without leaving their cars at Mercy Health's drive-through clinic. After their inoculations, patients were asked to remain in the parking lot for 15 minutes to monitor for signs of negative reactions.
Among the people vaccinated Tuesday was Tony Reck.
"I'm feeling good. In fact, ready to celebrate," Reck said. "I think it was fine. Like I was telling you earlier, the girl who gave me the shot, I didn't even feel it."
Billy and Gloria Simmons, a couple from Lone Oak, were also vaccinated Tuesday. Both said they did not feel any side effects, and look forward to getting their second doses in a few weeks.
"We've been locked up in the house ever since March, you know. And we never did have nothing. But we just didn't get out," Billy Simmons said. "We've just been in the house for so long, we want to be able to get up and go somewhere. We'd like to go to grocery stores, to go to, you know, maybe go out and eat."
"Plus, we do not want (COVID)," Gloria added.
"Well yeah, we don't want this mess," Billy said.
Also in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout plan are school employees.
Also in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout plan are school employees. Baptist Health Paducah has 1,000 doses allocated for them, wrote Angie Timmons, public relations specialist for the hospital, in an email.
On Friday, Baptist Health will bring 650 doses to McCracken County High School, as well as Reidland Elementary and Middle Schools, explained Timmons. School nurses will then administer the vaccines to the staff, while Baptist Health pharmacists supervise.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Baptist Health will bring 350 doses to the Innovation Hub on the campus of Paducah Tilghman High School, so that employees of Paducah Public Schools, Community Christian Academy, and St. Mary School System can get vaccinated.