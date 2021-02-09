PADUCAH — Mercy Health's COVID-19 vaccine scheduling hotline for the regional vaccination site in Paducah will resume service Tuesday morning, the Purchase District Health Department says.
The hotline will resume service at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster says.
Mercy Health's regional vaccination site is at the Paducah Medical Pavilion. The hotline people ages 70 and older can call to make vaccine appointments there is 1-866-624-0366. Not long after opening that phone line to calls, Mercy Health had filled all the 1,500 appointment slots it had on Thursday. Koster warns that once the hotline opens again on Tuesday, appointments will again likely be filled quickly.
"Please keep the in mind that due to the limited availability of vaccine and the high number of people wanting to be vaccinated, the appointment schedule will fill up relatively fast," Koster says in a statement released Monday night. "Announcements will be made each week when vaccine becomes available with instructions on how to schedule a vaccine. Please try and be patient because thousands of people are seeking to be vaccinated but only hundreds of vaccine doses are available each week."
Koster also announced on Monday that the Purchase District Health Department is scheduling 270 McCracken County residents who are 70 years or older for a vaccination clinic that will be held Feb. 9 through Feb. 11.
"We will notify individuals when they are able to be scheduled for our next clinic," Koster explained in a news release. "Ballard County is scheduling 70 individuals, Carlisle is scheduling 50 individuals, Fulton is scheduling 60 individuals, and Hickman is scheduling 50 individuals all 70 plus."
Koster asked that individuals not call the health department to try to schedule appointments. He said the health department has maintained a call-in list and the online registration form the health department launched on its website last month. Koster said appointments for the clinic will be made using those lists. "You will be contacted in relative order of when you were put on either the call list or filled out the online pre-registration form available at www.purchasehealth.org," Koster said.
The health department director said people in the five-county district it serves should continue to use the online registration form of call 270-444-9625, ext. 161 to be placed on the health department's vaccination list. "We will continue to notify you of when, where, and how to register for a vaccine when it becomes available," Koster said.
Download the document below to read the full news release about the Purchase District Health Department's upcoming vaccine clinic.