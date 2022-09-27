PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has a new playground, and the facility celebrated the addition with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.
Organizers say the $62,000 Play Mart playground was provided thanks to an anonymous donor.
The Merryman House was joined by members of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and other guests during the ribbon cutting.
“This year, hundreds of children will come through our doors, and many will bring hidden scars along,” Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley said in a statement released Tuesday. “Because of this generous donation, even if for only a brief time, children served by MHDCC will be able to engage in the primary job of childhood, which is play! They will be able to experience a space provided just for them, and feel the love that we hold for them.”
The Merryman House says anyone who wants to learn more about how domestic violence impacts children and adults and ways to help can contact the domestic crisis center at 800-585-2686.