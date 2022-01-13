Tracking a low chance of showers and high temperatures in the 50s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... Across western Kentucky, and a small part of southeast Missouri toward the Bootheel, we expect a rain, or rain and snow mix to develop across the region Friday night, with the activity continuing into Saturday. As colder air spreads across the region Saturday night through Sunday, the precipitation should change over to snow. A moderate accumulation of snow cannot be ruled out that could have an impact on travel Saturday night and Sunday especially toward the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. However, uncertainty still exist with how much snow will fall.
Currently in Paducah
50°
Sunny
50° / 36°
- Michigan man who punched local referee sentenced to six years in prison
- Woman accused of giving alcohol, marijuana to minors arrested in Carlisle County
- Maintenance man assaulted by guest at Paducah hotel dies Tuesday
- Police: Louisville man wanted on kidnapping, strangulation and assault charges arrested in Paducah
- Paducah police locate missing 14-year-old
- 3 men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph
- Slain 6-year-old Illinois boy had partially frozen organs, coroner says
- Experts say it's important to use face coverings, vaccinated or not
- Kentucky reports another record day for COVID-19 with more than 11,200 cases
- Mayfield looks to make debris removal more efficient
