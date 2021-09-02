Tracking temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
81°F
Partly Cloudy
81°F / 60°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Authorities raid Kentucky pet shop called “house of horrors”
- Lawmakers weigh education options amid COVID-19 surge
- Police: Man killed half-brother after COVID vaccine dispute
- Gov. Beshear: Multistate human trafficking sting results in 21 victims rescued, 46 arrested in Kentucky
- 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, state says
- Redrawing to be held for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
- 18-year-old McCracken County man arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses
- City Block Project could break ground early next year
- McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls to impeach Biden
- Kentucky reports third highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic began
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.