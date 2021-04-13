MARION, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System and the Southern Illinois Miners baseball team have canceled the vaccine event scheduled for Saturday, April 17.
This, after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reports of six women developing a rare and severe type of blood clots after being vaccinated.
The VA says it is following the FDA and CDC recommendations to pause the J&J vaccine, but till have the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older who wants it. You can get these vaccines at the VA's Marion and Evansville locations.
The VA says anyone scheduled for the J&J vaccine will be rescheduled to receive the Moderna vaccine instead.
To be scheduled for a Moderna vaccine, call your assigned primary care physician, behavioral health clinic, or call (618) 997-5311 ext. 54275 for the COVID-19 vaccine schedulers.
This is an updated story. The original article was published on April 12.
MARION, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System and the Southern Illinois Miners baseball team are making it easier for veterans and their spouses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The two are holding a vaccination event Saturday, April 17 for veterans and their spouses and caregivers. The event starts at 8 a.m.
The walk-in event will be at the Diamond Club at Rent One Park, which is located at 1000 Miners Drive in Marion, Illinois. They'll offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Additionally, anyone who gets vaccinated at the event will get a free ticket to a future Miners game.
Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA, a news release about the event says; no DD-214 is required to receive vaccine. The VA says spouses include same and opposite sex marriages and common law marriages. "If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine," the news release says. Additionally, widows and widowers of veterans can be vaccinated.
"A person stating that they are the spouse of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give them a vaccine," the release states.
Caregivers include any family member or friend who provides care to a veteran. "A person stating that they are the caregiver of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give them a vaccine," the release explains.