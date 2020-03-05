MISSOURI -- Missouri voters will soon be asked to vote.
Their Presidential Primary will be held on Tuesday, March 10. Polls will be open 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. central time.
We will be covering results from Cape Girardeau County, Mississippi County, New Madrid County, and Scott County. To see those election results, click here.
Voters in those counties can look at their sample ballots by clicking the following links:
- Cape Girardeau County sample ballot
- Mississippi County sample ballot
- New Madrid County sample ballot
- Scott County sample ballot
Voter registration for the Missouri President Primary is closed. If you need to check your voter registration, click here.