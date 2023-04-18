PADUCAH — Drivers should be on the lookout for slow-moving traffic on Westbound Interstate 24 in the early morning hours on April 20 as a mobile-pothole-patching crew works between the 29 and 36 mile markers in Marshall County.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will work between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruptions.
The mobile caravan will include several trucks and support vehicles, the KYTC explains.
Drivers can expect to encounter one-lane traffic in the work zone, with all traffic shifted to the left lane.
The cabinet says delays should be minimal, but drivers should still maintain caution in the area.
