PADUCAH — With the general election taking place in November, below is a breakdown of the money raised for Paducah's mayoral candidates according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
George Bray:
Total campaign receipts amount: $25,967.16
Total campaign expenditures: $13,764.17
Money raised 60 days before the election: $7,097.16
Money raised 30 days before the election: $18,870.00
Total expenditures 30 days before the election: $13,764.17
Total expenditures 60 days before the election: $0.00
Ending balance as of 30 days before the election: $12,202.99
Richard Abraham:
Total campaign receipts amount: $11,517.41
Total campaign expenditures: $9,085.12
Money raised 60 days before the election: $11,417.41
Money raised 30 days before the election: $100.00
Total expenditures 30 days before the election: $1,295.33
Total expenditures 60 days before the election: $8,509.79
Ending balance as of 30 days before the election: $1,712.29