HARRISBURG, IL — Local doctors and nurses say their facilities have enough supply of monoclonal antibody treatments to meet demand.
That comes after Gov. Andy Beshear predicted a few weeks ago that hospitals might run out.
Two hospital systems that are providing treatments in Illinois and Kentucky say there isn't an issue with supplying treatment with demand at this time.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are being provided at hospitals throughout the region, including at facilities with Southern Illinois Healthcare.
This includes at Harrisburg and Herrin.
"It's a relatively simple, straightforward process," said Dr. Kasey Nelson, the associate medical director of emergency departments for Southern Illinois Healthcare. "The infusion lasts about 30 minutes. The whole process will take a couple of hours, because of all the other aspects included with receiving that infusion."
SIH recently received more staff to help with distribution of the treatment.
“And now we actually even have support with the state of Illinois sending us nurses to be able to even increase our staffing for the infusion center for the monoclonal antibody," said Nelson.
At Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton, Kentucky, if people need the treatment, they can get it readily.
"There's no waiting list at this point for our therapy center," said Mandy Smiley, a registered nurse and the quality manager at Caldwell Medical Center. "We're pretty much able to get folks in same day or next day if they're not able to come that day, they can come the next day."
There's enough staff at Caldwell, and leaders say there isn't any need for additional people to help with the treatment.
Other monoclonal antibody treatment facilities include Baptist Health Paducah, Jackson Purchase Medical Center, and Murray Calloway County Hospital.
People may have questions about how you can get it. Here are the basics you need to know.
It can be given as an intravenous infusion or as a shot in the arm, also known as a subcutaneous injection. Both the injection and the infusion, which is through an IV, are equally effective.
However, staff members at SIH recommend getting the IV treatment.
To get the antibodies, you need to have a referral from your primary care provider.
If you don't have a doctor, both SIH and Caldwell Medical Center have phone numbers to call for assistance.
At SIH, the COVID Hotline is 844-988-7800.
The Caldwell Medical Center number is 270-365-0428.