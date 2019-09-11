MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A Kentucky State Police investigation into former McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator Nancy Bock is not closed. A KSP spokesperson said detectives need to hear more about claims from you about Bock.

County Commissioner Bill Bartleman publicly called for an investigation into Bock's time in office about a month ago. He still feels the same today, and said her actions in office cost the county millions of dollars.

"This is not in any way being vindictive," he said. "It's just accountability, and someone needs to be held accountable for it."

Bock is currently in jail serving time for theft and forgery. For months we've reported on current PVA Bill Dunn finding thousands of under-assessed properties. His office has also found millions of dollars worth of omitted properties.

Bartleman said the omitted properties are whats made him so vocal about an investigation. "I was drafting a letter to Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz asking him to investigate what laws were violated. As I was typing that, you called and said their was an open investigation," he said.

KSP detectives will determine if calls they receive from the public warrant a criminal investigation. The current investigation, while open, is at a standstill. The agency first confirmed detectives were investigating her in March of last year.

Current PVA Bill Dunn said people are going to his office to check on their properties. You can look at the assessment records on the PVA office's computers to check for updates with your property. Dunn said about 10 people have claimed they called Bock asking her to look at their properties.

"I know of at least two," Bartleman said. "I have no reason to believe they did not contact the PVA office."

There is also a question about the public official bond Bock signed when she was in office. It's an insurance policy that says the official will perform their duties of office. The bond is a guarantee against fraud or dishonesty and covers losses arising from neglect or other serious offenses. If someone makes a claim on Bock's policy, they could use evidence from a criminal investigation.

"I'm not sure where that money would go, but I think we outta try and cash in on that bond," Bartleman said.

At the very least, he said, she didn't do her job.

"I hope it doesn't get beyond that where we find that there was some people were intentionally left off the rolls as a favor to somebody," Bartleman said.

McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said the public has a right to know how the office got behind on the property assessments. "Whether there is criminal charges brought or not is really not my concern," Clymer said. "I think the people have the right to know what happened in that office."

Bock was a state employee supervised by the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet's Department of Revenue. We called that department, but have not heard back.

Bock's lawyer in her previous case, Mark Bryant, said: "Unless and until she is charged in this investigation," he has no comment. He also said she is innocent until proven guilty.