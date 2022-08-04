MARION, KY — In Marion, Kentucky, city officials say BFW Engineering has completed another round of sampling and testing at Lake George.
Marion's ongoing water crisis began when a levee breach led to the lake being being drained. It was the city's main source of water.
In a news release sent Thursday, the city says it also expects a proposal to connect the Caldwell Water District and Crittenden County Livingston County Water District to bring water to Marion and "lead to a more robust regional supply system."
The city has decided to perform further testing of Lucile Mine before making a final decision on exploring the possibility of using water from the mine's aquifer as a long-term option.
City officials say because of rain from earlier this week, the city and the Division of Water are preparing to conduct a limited flush to try to enable the city to lift its ongoing boil water advisory.
But, the city asks people to continue to conserve water for essential purposes, and asks anyone who notices a potential water leak to report it to the city as soon as possible.