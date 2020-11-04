Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the lower 70s.
- 2020 Latest: Biden campaign willing to fight Trump in court
- WATCH LIVE: NBC News Election Coverage
- George Bray wins Paducah mayoral race with a vision to lead city as a business
- The Latest on the Presidential Election
- Kentucky’s 6 congressional incumbents sweep challengers
- Election Day results begin to shape Paducah's next city commission
- GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
- Kentucky approves Marsy's Law, rejects amendment to increase judicial terms
- Republicans carry Kentucky state house races in Local 6 area
