PADUCAH — A Paducah woman accused of abusing her son was arrested Wednesday in McCracken County, Kentucky State Police say.
Laurie Pittman was arrested Wednesday in McCracken County on an indictment warrant charging her with second-degree criminal abuse. In a news release, state police say the indictment and arrest stem from an investigation that began in July of last year.
The release says in July, Pittman's teenage son was taken to Baptist Health Paducah because of complications affecting his ability to breathe. From there, he was taken to a medical facility in Louisville for extended treatment because, state police say, he was in critical condition.
KSP says the teen was diagnosed with severe, life-threatening malnutrition, and the case was investigated by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, as well as state police.
Pittman's son is Zack Pittman — a Paducah boy who was hit by a car while walking home in May 2015. Zack was in a coma for about five weeks, and he had to have multiple surgeries before he could return home six months after the collision.
Laurie Pittman was arrested Wednesday and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13 for an arraignment.