CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 56-year-old man accused of child sexual abuse and child pornography possession has been arrested in Jefferson County, Illinois.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said its investigation began on Aug. 15, when it received a report that a 14-year-old girl may be the victim of voyeurism the man allegedly committed, and that the man was also suspected to have child pornography.
After interviewing the girl and an adult who reported the allegations, the sheriff's office says investigators believed the man — identified as 56-year-old Darren L. Meyer — may have also sexually abused the girl. The investigation eventually led deputies to obtain search warrants for the Meyer's electronic devices and a home on North Sparrow Lane in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Investigators carried out that warrant and seized evidence on Aug. 21.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office says deputies and Mt. Vernon police officers responded to a call at that address on North Sparrow Lane, reporting a disturbance and a subject armed with a knife. Authorities at the scene identified the man with the knife as Meyer, and the sheriff's office says he was taken into custody on probable cause.
Meyer was jailed in the Jefferson County Jail on a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim who was younger than 13 when the abuse took placwe and 10 counts of possession of child pornography involving a victim younger than 13.