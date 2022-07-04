PADUCAH, KY — It's Independence Day, and WPSD is kicking off a brand new segment called Mug Monday!
Each Monday, Mike and Jennifer will be drinking their morning coffee out of mugs that showcase local organizations and non-profits.
In honor of Independence day, our very first Mug Monday will feature Project Die-Hard, a local group working to bring awareness to veteran suicide. The group's motto is "One lost veteran is too many."
Project Die-Hard's founder, Brian Gibson, says he lost far more brothers and sisters to suicide when they got home than he did to combat. That's what led him to start the organization.
Right now, they're working on building a facility that will house 12 single veterans and two veterans with families for a whole year!
They are fundraising for their project with an event called Hope Stock, happening July 29.