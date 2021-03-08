MURRAY, KY-- FEMA officials are heading to Kentucky Monday to survey damage from last week's flooding.
Several businesses and homes in Murray are still recovering.
Opportunity Church members are worshiping at the Maple Center in Murray.
It's not their regular Sunday sanctuary. After their entire building flooded, Pastor Ken Jewell is still grateful.
Furniture, electronics, drywall and carpet are destroyed. The children's nursery also took a hit.
Floodwaters in the building would have come a little bit above boot level. The church is hoping to finish up the cleaning process and move on with hope.
"How we look at this," Jewell said. "How we embrace this makes all the difference. And we're going to press forward. We're going to be a people of hope and joy because we choose to be. That's who we choose to be."
Cleaning crews are bringing dryers, cutting out dry wall and ripping out carpet.
It may be some time before members can worship here again.
In the meantime, Jewell is still thankful for what they do have.
Contractors have been hired to finish the clean up process and put the building back together. Jewell said this is the second major flooding even the church had. The last one in 2016.
He said there's a ditch nearby that can't handle the heavy rainfall.