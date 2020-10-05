MURRAY, KY — Historical statues across the nation hold different meanings to different people.
The monument of a Confederate soldier in Murray, Kentucky, is just one example.
People for and against it gathered Saturday to share their thoughts with each other.
Each side held signs with their thoughts and opinions on what should happen to the statue.
Community member Russell Sledd wants the statue to stay where it is.
"I'm here to show their [United Daughters of the Confederacy] support, our support, for them and the statue to keep it," said Sledd. "I mean, where do we put it that they don't want it moved again?"
Murray State University Student Megan Reynolds said the statue needs to be moved.
"Just places where it's not there to be like 'Oh, look at this great thing that happened,' because the Civil War wasn't a great thing that happened," said Reynolds. "We all killed each other, and we were like, there were people fighting for the wrong thing, fighting for human ownership — which isn't something that you should fight for."
Advocates who want the statue moved put a paid advertisement in the Murray Ledger and Times.
They invited the local chapter of the UDC, the owners of the statue, to come and talk about relocating it.
They did not show up, but other supporters of the statue did.
Sherman Neal II has spearheaded the movement to move the Confederate statue to another location.
He spoke with those in favor of keeping the monument at the Murray Court Square.
"Is it about Robert E. Lee? Is it about these women? Is it about this particular chapter, or is it about a state actor that killed a couple hundred thousand United States Americans who shouldn't be honored here?" asked Neal.
"Y'all are trying to force your opinion over the county, the city and county," said one supporter of the statue.
"People at this monument, it's here for the men and women who fought to protect Calloway County and Murray from union officers," said another statue supporter.
Neal said the conversations fluctuated.
"It ranged from 'Go home, get out of here, you need to be here for 20 years before you can even have a discussion,' to productive discussions about the history, the why, the personal feelings of why," said Neal. "We did have a representative from the Sons of Confederate Veterans. and you know his feelings and the time table for renewal, so a lot of that's now on the table."
Everyone seemed to walk away with a better understanding of each other, but with the same stance about the monument they had when they arrived.
The Calloway County Fiscal Court passed a resolution in July, saying that the Confederate monument will stay where it is.
Neal said there will be a fiscal court hearing about the Confederate monument at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21.