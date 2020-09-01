MURRAY, KY -- About 300,000 units and counting: A manufacturing plant in Murray is mass-producing face shields for schools and organizations across Kentucky.
TPG Plastics has a main plant in Willowbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. But the company established another facility at the spec building inside Murray West Industrial Park, after Briggs & Stratton announced its closing its Murray facility.
TPG Plastics makes fuel containers, portable toilets and other plastic products. But TPG Supply Chain Director Rachel Oberhart said when the pandemic began, the state reached out to the company, asking for help in making personal protective equipment.
Oberhart said TPG then consulted people in the medical industry and others to develop a face shield. Their final design features a shield that is attached to an injection-molded frame - providing both comfort and room for users to wear their glasses with the shields. The shield also features an anti-fog layer and a latex-free band.
Since June, TPG has produced about 300,000 face shields at its Murray facility -- using components sent in by partners from across the country. Oberhart said there are three shifts that work on producing the face shields, each with up to eight employees.
"Output per day is upwards of 6,000, with plenty more to actually add," said Oberhart. "That's just with our current labor and who we have here making them. But we can always add more to the assembly."
Oberhart said TPG sells the face shields at cost, meaning the company only charges for what it paid in materials. Each pack costs $8 - and includes two injection-molded frames for two users, four swappable shields, and four foam pieces to seal the gap between the forehead and the shield. Because the face shields are being sold at cost, TPG does not make a profit.
"A lot of that started with the commonwealth and realizing that we wanted to play our part in providing help to those in need, especially our first responders, and especially the emergency personnel," said Oberhart.
Oberhart said TPG has already provided 200,000 face shields to the Kentucky National Guard. The company has also sold the shields to courthouses across the state, to Murray State University, and to school districts across the commonwealth.
"We've actually had both Murray and Calloway County, specifically for their admin right now. I know there is still a lot of development and decisions to be made for the students and for the teachers. Obviously, safety is a huge concern," said Oberhart. "One of the things that came up during some of our consulting with them was that students need to see your facial expressions. They respond to facial expressions and that helps in the teaching process. So that's one of the things that we were very -- that was important to us."
Oberhart said TPG is marketing the face shields to suppliers of medical facilities as well. In addition, the company is designing an intubation box that would protect health care workers when intubating patients.
The full production of TPG's regular products at its Willowbrook plant is covering any extended costs.
Excluding the administrators, TPG currently employs about 40 people at its Murray facility. Of them, roughly 25 to 30 used to work at the Briggs & Stratton facility that's closing. Oberhart said TPG plans to reach to about 75 employees by the end of this year or early next year.