MURRAY, KY— Murray Police Officers responded to a call reporting a possible homicide at an apartment complex on Sunday.
Officers responded to a South 5th St. apartment complex, where they found a man's body, according to the Murray Police Department.
Murray Police Detectives quickly brought in two suspects for questioning.
Police say after interviewing the suspects and investigating the scene, officers arrested both suspects.
Charles Harding, 51-years-old of Murray, was arrested and charged with 1st degree manslaughter.
Deneyar Kim Puckett, 57-years-old of Murray, was charged with 2nd degree burglary.
The investigation is still ongoing.