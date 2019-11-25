Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * TIMING...WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE THE HIGHEST STARTING AROUND MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND LAST UNTIL MID AFTERNOON WEDNESDAY. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVERS OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD USE CAUTION. LOOSE OBJECTS LEFT OUTDOORS WILL LIKELY BE TOSSED AROUND. THESE WIND GUSTS MAY DOWN A FEW TREE BRANCHES OR LOOSELY ROOTED SMALL TREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&