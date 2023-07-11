The Murray Independent School District will begin the 2023-24 school year with numerous in-person family events at respective campuses. The first day of school is Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Murray Independent School District has released the 2023-2024 Back to School Registration and Fee Day and information for each respective school: Murray Elementary, Murray Middle, Murray High, and Murray Pre-school Head Start.
Murray Elementary School Back to Registration is July 26 from 7:30 a.m. – noon at 111 Broach Avenue, Murray. During this time a one-time $30 fee (per student) is payable to cover K-3 Science and Social Studies Curriculum Supplements, At the conclusion of fee day, a volunteer training will be held at noon inside the MES Gym. This training is available to anyone in the MISD who wishes to volunteer. No registration is required.
Thursday, August 3, Front Porch Home Visits will be conducted from 1p.m.-7 p.m. Times for Porch Visits will be handed out on Fee Day, based on previous sign ups.
Murray Elementary School will host MES Back to School Night at Murray Elementary School, 111 Broach Avenue, on Monday, August 7 at the following times:
Kindergarten (4:45-5:15 p.m.)
First Grade (5:15-5:45 p.m.)
Second Grade (5:45-6:15 p.m.)
Third Grade (6:15-6:45 p.m.)
Murray Middle School will host the following Back To School Dates as indicated. During these times a $30 (per student) fee may be paid. The fee covers computer technology, maintenance of student technology equipment, toner cartridges for student printing, computerized instructional programs literacy program-student novels/instructional tools science program, covers replenishment of consumable instructional materials, art program projects and activities for students throughout the school year, and locker fee.
Monday, July 31
4-6 p.m. 4th Grade Back to School Night
6-7:30 p.m. 8th Grade Back to School Night
Tuesday, August 1
4-6 p.m. 5th Grade Back to School Night
5:30-7 p.m. 7th Grade Back to School Night
6:30 p.m. Volunteer Training in the Library
Wednesday, August 2
3-4:30 p.m. 6th Grade Back to School Night
Murray High School
All school fees ($125) for students, must be paid to pick up schedules. The Murray High fee covers classroom needs and materials..
The following MHS fee days are as follows: Murray High School Senior and Junior Fee Day will be Thursday, July 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sophomore and Freshman fee day will be Friday, July 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Any upperclassman unable to come on Thursday, may come on Friday).
Murray High School Freshmen Orientation will be held Tuesday, August 1 from 2:30-4 p.m. Students are encouraged to come and meet teachers, tour the building, meet staff in a fun orientation MHS event.
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, Tiger Night will be held. This event is open to all families to meet teachers, and walk schedules, etc. Upon arrival, families may pay fees if needed.
Murray Preschool Head Start will host Back to School Registration Day Tuesday, August 1 at the MISD Board Office from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., and Noon-3 p.m. The MISD Board Office is located at 208 S. 13th Street.
The Murray Independent School District Volunteer Program is one of the most successful in the state. To become a volunteer an individual must be 18 years old. All volunteers are required to attend yearly confidentiality trainings and have an approved state background check on file to become approved.
The following in-person volunteer training dates are available:
July 26@ noon at Murray Elementary School Gym.
August 1 @ 6:30 p.m. at MMS Library.
The following trainings will be held at the MISD Central Office, 208 S. 13th street, inside the Board Room. No registration is required to attend the trainings. More dates will be added.
August 14 (Monday)
8:30 a.m.
Noon
5 p.m.
August 16 (Wednesday)
8:30 a.m.
Noon
August 18 (Friday)
8:30 a.m.
Noon