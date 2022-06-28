PADUCAH, KY -- Throughout the summer, college basketball teams across the country hold youth basketball camps to help grow the love of the game to the next generation.
This week in Murray, that has been the case for the Murray State women's basketball program.
"Growing the game is what it is all about, so when you get young girls out here that really show excitement for the game and they want to learn, it makes me as a lifetime coach excited that the love of it is still there," said Murray State head coach Rechelle Turner. "Because sometimes, as you get older, the love goes away and sometimes its more of an obligation or they take it on as a job."
While the players themselves are helping lead the camp, its also a chance for them to grow closer together as a team.
Something they believe will carry over into the upcoming season in November.
"It is basically our time to get together and develop relationships and really get to know each other, how we play, and how we play with each other," junior Charlee Settle said. "I have been here for three years and I feel like every year I see it each time."
Murray State returns five of their top-six scorers from last season. Even those players who have been through the program over the last few years know this summer is incredibly important.
"I think it is a time to get away from the actual riggers of the practices, the workouts, and the lifting, and all of those things and just enjoy the game of basketball," Turner said. "It kind of takes them back to their childhood, and I think the month of June is about team bonding, its about getting to know each other individually."