The Murray State women's basketball team fell for the first time this season in MVC play with a 81-54 loss to UNI Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Fast Facts
- Murray State was outscored in the second quarter of Friday's game by the Panthers, 21-5, making a hole in which MSU was unable to dig itself out from.
- Despite a 35.7-percent field goal percentage by the Racers, UNI had the hot hand Friday, as it shot 52.2-percent from the floor. A big part of that performance was the 10-for-16 effort by Grace Boffeli, as she finished the night with a game-high 21 points.
- UNI got a big boost from their reserves Friday with the Panthers scoring 26 points of the bench, compared to just six by the Racers
- Katelyn Young led three Racers in double-digits in the contest with 17 points. Macey Turley followed with 13 points, while Bria Sanders-Woods added 12.
- Murray State was outrebounded by just three in the game, 37-34. However, the Panthers got a huge night on the glass from Bofelli, who led all rebounders with 14, while Young led MSU on the glass with eight.