MURRAY, KY — Murray State University is welcoming students back to campus this week. But this semester will be unlike any other, with numerous measures to keep students, staff and faculty safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 17. So all this week, students are moving in, taking tours, and participating in activities to become more familiar with campus life.
Dr. Bob Jackson, president of Murray State, said to help maintain social distancing, students had to schedule a time and a day to move in.
Sophomore Sally Lott said she noticed the difference.
"When I moved in last year, I probably moved in about the same time as 70 other people. Monday, whenever I moved in, it was only about four people moving in at the same time as me," said Lott. "I think that the university is doing the best job that they can to try and keep everybody safe and healthy as we move back to try and make things more normal."
Jackson said each student, faculty and staff member also filled out a return-to-campus form, so the school can identify anyone who may need special health care attention. When they do get on campus, masks are required for everyone.
"It's not an option. Masks are required. Social distancing, making sure we're adhering to all of our Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines, that's vitally important," said Jackson. "If we do these things and if students do these things, you will have a good semester."
Everyone gets safety supplies as well.
"As every student checks in, and as every faculty and staff arrives back on campus, we have a Racer Safe and Healthy Kit. So everyone gets two masks, and a luggage tag, and a thermometer, and hand wipes and hand sanitizer," said Jackson.
There are also numerous hand-sanitizing stations throughout campus.
As for campus living arrangements, Jackson said there are more private rooms for students this semester than before, and students are encouraged to use them. There are also also larger suites that can accommodate up to four students while maintaining social distancing.
When it comes to classes, social distancing is a priority as well..
"A lot of classrooms will be moved into larger spaces. Some could be outside. But you know, we're taking advantage of this beautiful campus and all the wonderful places it has to offer and to make this new normal as normal as possible," said Jackson. "The other positive is 65% of our courses are going to be face-to-face or face-to-face and hybrid mix. And so a heavy percentage, and I'm grateful to our faculty, our provost, Provost Tim Todd, and the leadership in those areas to keep those numbers where they are for the good of our students."
Jackson added that if a student wants a fully-online experience, the university can accommodate as well. For those who do attend in-person classes, they are asked to take their own temperatures every morning. They are also asked to download the Apple COVID-19 app to self-screen every morning.
To facilitate social distancing during mealtimes, Jackson said crews are building a temporarily addition to Winslow Dining Hall that, once completed, will seat an additional 150 students safely. There are also Plexiglas barriers installed at dining areas and other places with face-to-face activities, as well as signs on the ground to remind people to be 6 feet apart.
Jackson said the campus health clinic is equipped to do testing. Should students require counseling, they will be referred to the proper place.
Freshman Cade Bleidt said he understands the importance of the safety measures.
"Looking around, everyone has a mask on, but they're making the best out of the situation," Bleidt said. "I really believe that's what we need to do in times like this, is we need to work together so we can be together, so we can do what we can do."
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, he looks forward to life as a college student.
"I really look forward to the new experiences and the new people. College is the best four years of your life, so I'm really looking forward to that," said Bleidt. "I know I'm going to make some friends and really get the education I need to be successful in life."
As for sports, Jackson said athletic directors met Wednesday, and the board of presidents will meet Thursday to discuss plans.
To view in detail the safety measures in place at Murray State, visit murraystate.edu/racerrestart.
"I'm very proud of our faculty and our staff and our students, administrators, health care professionals," said Jackson. "They worked for months putting together our Racer Restart plan. and that's our road map for this fall."
Jackson said Murray State has a student population of a little less than 10,000 students, which includes students at regional campuses.