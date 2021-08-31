SLIDELL, LA — Crews are working non-stop to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people in New Orleans and surrounding cities. They'll likely be without power for weeks. Sharon and Harold Evans had to wait for 12 hours to talk to their daughter Whitney in Paducah, and their daughter Raven had to wait that long to talk to her sister.
"My first thought was I need to let my child know that we're fine," Sharon said. "We had to drive more eastward in order to get reception for our phone. So, once we did, Whitney was the first person that we called."
During the drive, they saw the damage Ida left in its wake.
"There's a lot of debris, a lot of tree debris, some shingles are missing. I can't talk too much about New Orleans, but I know areas past New Orleans like La Place, Kenner, they're flooded. People had to be rescued. Houma was hit pretty hard," Raven said. "People are just trying to get their bearings together and find shelter."
Raven said many people in the state didn't have the option to evacuate. Now, they're getting back to picking up the pieces left behind by the storm.
"Sometimes it's a matter of not having the means to. It takes a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of energy to evacuate," Raven said. "And that's something that people outside of this area don't understand until they've actually been through it."
Sharon said sheltering in place during a hurricane this severe is something she never wants to do again.
"We had oak trees fall. And just hearing them fall and hit the ground, and the impact of it all, was just frightening. So neighbors have the same sentiment that, 'Hey, I stayed this time, but I won't be staying another time,'" Sharon said.
The Evanses don't have any news on when their power may be restored. Like many others, they're expecting it to take several days or even weeks until the power is back on. You can help families with Hurricane Ida recovery by clicking here.