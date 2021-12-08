MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Your input will help shape the strategic plan for a large local school district.
Marshall County Schools is partnering with the University of Kentucky's Next Generation program to help form the school system's strategic plan. Participating in the university's Next Generation Scholars program costs the district $5,000 annually. The district also paid the university an additional one-time payment of $5,000 to take part in the Next Generation Leadership program.
The school district wants to collect community input to see what it’s doing well, along with what it can improve upon. The data collected will help the district form its strategic plan for the next five years. Superintendent Steve Miracle says the goal is to hear from a broad spectrum of people.
"It's not just about what the data on any particular question says, but it's also important to know what perspective is that coming from," Miracle says.
While he's only in his first year as superintendent, Miracle wants to plan for years down the road.
"My goal would be to put a plan in place that will last beyond me," Miracle says. "When it's built and it's in place, we begin to utilize that plan in all of our processes, even our hiring processes so we're hiring people in and assimilating them into the priorities that we have in the strategic plan."
He says the most crucial part of filling out a survey like this is for people to answer honestly. The district wants to get an accurate idea of what it needs to do going forward to provide a successful education experience for students.
"When you go through this process, you have to put yourself out there and say, 'We want that honesty,' because, you know, when you're in the organization you have a little bit of bias towards the organization. Sometimes it's easy to not pay attention to something or to not believe that there's a problem with something, so the data will actually help you to see and you can't ignore that," Miracle says.
The survey is open to anyone who currently lives in Marshall County. It will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. Miracle expects to have the data collected from the survey available in January. Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Marshall County Board of Education Office.